Sports Snippets: June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023

Softball Takes Sectionals, Falls in Regionals

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown softball team won its third sectional title in program history with a 4-2 victory over eight-seed Port Byron on May 31. Dani Seamon threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts, hit two singles and stole a base. Seamon singled in the first inning and two walks put Savannah Kirkby and Sophia Hotaling on base. Brenna Seamon walked and Jeana Geertgens hit a two-RBI single to open a three-run lead. Port Byron scored twice in the fifth inning before Katie Crippen blasted a solo home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the inning. Seamon stranded a runner on second in the sixth inning and went one-two-three in the seventh to finish the game.

The Hawkeyes faced Section IV victor Thomas A. Edison (Elmira) in the Class C regional game on Friday, June 2. Their impressive season came to an end with a heartbreaking 6-1 loss in the Center Region Championship. The Hawkeyes made nine hits but were unable to convert them into runs. Uncharacteristic fielding errors allowed Edison to run away with the game offensively. Cooperstown can be proud of a strong season, ending with a 17-3 record and the program’s first sectional title since 2016.

Seamon, who graduates this month, threw five strikeouts in the loss. Crippen went two-for-three with a triple and a walk. Hotaling added two hits and the Hawkeyes’ lone run. Kirkby and Geertgens, whose sacrifice fly allowed Hotaling to score, will also graduate.

YMCA To Open Briggs Pool Later This Month

ONEONTA—The Oneonta YMCA and City of Oneonta announced that Briggs Pool in Wilber Park will open for the season on Wednesday, June 28. Opening day will be 1-7 p.m. Non-residents of the City of Oneonta must pay admission; the cost is $1.00 for children, $3.00 for adults and $8.00 for families. Season passes are also available. City residents can enter for free but must scan a pool pass for safety reasons. Passes will be available at the YMCA from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 15 and at Wilber Welcome Center starting June 28. City residents should bring photo ID and proof of residency.

Registration for Wilber swim lessons will be open at the YMCA on June 13, 15 and 20, with additional dates to be announced. Registration will continue until all slots are filled. Residents who do not know their swim level are encouraged to contact Stephanie Kozak at skozak@oneontaymca.org to set up a swim test before registering.

August 1-4 will be Safety Around Water Week, in memory of YMCA employee Stephen Lyden. It will feature four days of free swimming and water safety instruction for all preschool and youth ages. Registration will open on Saturday, July 1.

Cooperstown’s Jensen Earns Return to States

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School senior Claire Jensen earned a place in the state track and field meet with strong performances at the Section III State Qualifier on June 1. She took second place in the small-school Division II 200m event with a time of 25.94 seconds. Kyla Palmer of Skaneateles won. Jensen also placed third in the 400m and assisted the 4x100m relay team to a fourth-place finish. She has won nine Section III Class C titles in her career and placed third in the state Division II 400m last year. The state meet will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, in Middletown.

Sixth Ward Softball School to Return

ONEONTA—Softball players ages 9-17 are invited to the Sixth Ward All-County Softball School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 27-29. Players at all levels are welcome to train in throwing, fielding, hitting, and pitching fundamentals under an energetic and experienced staff. The camp will be held on the Oneonta High School softball field, with a rain location in the OHS gymnasium. Contact John Speranzi at (607) 434-8058 or (607) 433-2126 for an application or more information.

Weldon Loses in State Tennis Championship Meet

COOPERSTOWN—Freshman tennis star Gunter Weldon fell to two-seeded Edward Liao of Comack in straight sets at the first round of the state tennis championships on June 2. Liao went on to win the tournament. Weldon lost in the second round of the championships last year. “Gunter put up a good fight, he was in every game and got a tough draw,” said coach Amy Porter. “It was amazing to be there; it was a lot of great tennis.” Weldon was undefeated in the regular season.

Oneonta Outlaws Drop Home Opener

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Outlaws dropped their first home game 4-1 to the Amsterdam Mohawks on June 5. Christopher Baillargeon led the Outlaws offensively with a walk, a triple and an RBI. Matthew Dubois struck out three over five innings. The Outlaws face the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs on June 6.

Sports Center Soccer Registration Opens

COOPERSTOWN—Registration for the Clark Sports Center’s fall 2023 youth soccer program is open online from June 5 to July 28. The program will feature 4-year-old and kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth and sixth grade divisions. Each division team will have one practice per week, with games on Saturdays. The cost is $30.00 for members only. For information or to register, visit the sports center website.

Summer Sports Scores, Highlights Sought

OTSEGO COUNTY—Iron String Press welcomes the submission of sports scores, highlights and photos for publication in its newspapers and website. A link to online submission forms can be found on the AllOtsego.com Facebook page and website.