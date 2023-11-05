Sports Snippets: May 11, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

CCS Athletic Hall of Fame Names 2023 Inductees

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School named four student-athletes, a coach and three teams to its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Josh Edmonds, Phil Pohl, Alec Silvera, Jen Wehner, Coach Connie Herzig, the 2005 boys cross-country team, the 2007-2008 girls basketball team and the 2008-2009 volleyball team will be inducted at a homecoming weekend ceremony on September 30. There will be a ceremony at 5 p.m. in the high school’s Sterling Auditorium. The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the homecoming football game, which begins at 7 p.m. Each of these individuals and teams are athletic legends in the Cooperstown community.

Pathfinder Offers 10th Splash Path 5K, Fun Walk

EDMESTON—Pathfinder Village will host its 10th annual Splash Path 5K and fun walk on May 20. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10. It is a rain or shine event and features non-toxic colors. “Splash Path is a lively, inclusive event that celebrates community. We welcome families, groups, teams—walkers and runners of all ages and abilities,” said Splash Path Chair Monica Clark. “After your 5K, enjoy our post-race festival with live music, food trucks, craft and vendor exhibits, and a ticket auction.” Pathfinder Village is a livable community and service provider for those with Down syndrome and other disabilities. For more information or to register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73122/splash-path-2023.

Clinton Canoe Regatta Set for May 26-28

BAINBRIDGE—The 61st annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta will take place on May 26, 27 and 28. Most attractions and the finish line for all events will be at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge. The 70-mile race on Sunday, May 28 is the longest one-day flat water canoe race in North America. It begins at Brookwood Point just north of the Village of Cooperstown. Friday night will feature the generation gap races, live music, and local food and beverage tastings. Saturday will have kids’ races, wrestling, tractor pulls, hot air balloon rides, comedy shows and much, much more. For more information or to register, visit https://www.canoeregatta.org/.

Oneonta’s Buzzy Commits to Penn Tech College

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School soccer star Dakoda Buzzy has committed to the Pennsylvania College of Technology men’s soccer program, he announced on Twitter on May 2. Buzzy will major in residential construction technology and management.

Red Dragons Named SUNYAC Athletes of the Week

ONEONTA—Two SUNY Oneonta students were named State University of New York Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week in their respective sports for the week of April 24. Senior Nate Guillen took the honors for baseball after a week with five hits and a .455 batting average. He also recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding weekend. Junior Isabella Fabrizio, ranked 15th in the nation and first in SUNYAC in women’s shot put, was named women’s track athlete of the week. She placed second in shot put at the Cortland Classic and took third place in the hammer throw with a personal best of 47.93m.

Coop Tennis Ties for First Place in CSC Tournament

UTICA—Cooperstown Central School tennis tied Sauquoit for first place in the Center State Conference tournament on May 2. Both teams finished with 39 points. First singles Gunter Weldon defeated Bryan DeGeronimo (Sauquoit) 10-0 in the finals. According to varsity coach Amy Porter, Weldon has not lost a game this season.

In first doubles, seventh-grader Henry Ayers and French exchange student Albert Caulier defeated Sauquoit 10-2. Second doubles team Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert overcame a 9-4 deficit to beat Sauquoit 10-9 in a final tiebreaker. Second singles Natalie Hanson lost a hard-fought match to Quincy Stayton (Sauquoit) 10-2 in the finals.

“We had a very large turnout this year,” Porter said. “We have 18 on our roster, and half of them are new to tennis. I’m very impressed with how much work everyone is putting in, even on the weekends outside of practice.”

“We’re undefeated so far and have a lot left to play,” she concluded.

Morris/Edmeston Boys, Girls Defeat Schenevus

MORRIS—The Morris/Edmeston baseball team defeated Schenevus 12-4 at home on May 2. Gavin McEnroe hit a home run for M/E. Mehki Regg led Schenevus offensively, going 3-for-4 with a triple. M/E softball also beat Schenevus, 5-2, at Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta. Hannah Wist struck out seven batters in the circle for M/E and also hit a double and an RBI.