Springbrook To Present Evening of Music

NEW YORK—Springbrook will host a fundraiser, “Evening of Music,” at the Morgan Museum and Library in New York City on the evening of Wednesday, November 1. The event will feature world-renowned musicians Carmit Zori and Robert Rinehart, who have hosted the fundraiser annually since 2016, inspired by their son’s time at Springbrook.

The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a light dinner. Springbrook will present the inaugural Springbrook Founders Award to long-time supporters Board of Directors President Tom Maggs and his wife, Amy Maggs. This award will be presented annually to an individual or couple who has passionately devoted their efforts to the unwavering realization of the mission and vision of Springbrook and served as an outstanding ambassador for the organization. Tom and Amy Maggs have supported and advocated for Springbrook for the past 18 years.

“We are honored to receive this special recognition from an organization we respect so deeply,” they said in a release. “Our family is inspired by each and every member of the Springbrook community and we look forward to sharing a magical evening with you to benefit a great cause!”

