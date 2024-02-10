SQSPCA Communications Coordinator and Licensed Veterinary Technician Allison Hungerford (far right), joins Don James and Katherine Good of the ASPCA after the drop-off of Swiss and Feta. (Photo provided)

SQSPCA Assists with Tioga County Rescue, Will Provide Care for Two Underweight Horses

OWEGO—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was among a handful of animal welfare organizations to join the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in the urgent rescue of more than 100 farm animals in Tioga County last month, including animals who exhibited signs of neglect.

At the request of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the ASPCA helped remove cows, goats, and horses, including young calves, from a property after investigators discovered them living in poor conditions with limited access to food, water, or medical care. According to an ASPCA press release, some animals appeared to be underweight and were found living amongst filth, and at least one calf required urgent care. Deceased animals were also found on the property, officials said.

Following its investigation, the sheriff’s office charged Adam M. Romanik and Patrick J. Champaign, both 44, with five counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance, and 22 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animals, all misdemeanors.

The ASPCA assisted with operational planning, animal removal and transport, evidence collection and crime scene processing, investigative and legal support, forensics exams, medical care, and ongoing sheltering for the animals.

The SQSPCA, Massachusetts SPCA, and Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary supported those efforts by aiding with transport and care of the animals. SQSPCA Communications Coordinator and Licensed Veterinary Technician Allison Hungerford spent a week with the ASPCA helping with horse handling.

“The ASPCA is committed to working with law enforcement across the country to end the suffering of animals big and small, and to provide them with immediate care and safety,” said ASPCA Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel Elizabeth Brandler. “Upon arriving on scene, it was clear these animals were not receiving adequate care, and we’re grateful to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for recognizing the need to intervene and for their dedication to animal welfare in their community.”

SQSPCA, an Adoption Partner with the ASPCA Right Horse program, has taken two horses from this case to care for until they can be rehomed, according to Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“Swiss is an American Quarter Horse gelding in his mid-20s, in need of extra nutrients to help him get to a healthy weight,” said Haynes. “Feta, a leopard Appaloosa, is also in her mid-20s and needs the same. We’re going to be caring for them until they find their forever homes.

“We recently became official partners of the ASPCA Right Horse program,” continued Haynes. “We were in their ‘Warm-Up Ring’ for a year or so, learning their philosophy and equine adoption best practices. It was pretty easy for us, though, because their program encourages such protocols as open conversational adoptions, where you form a relationship with adopters built on trust.”

Haynes pointed out that this practice mirrors the SQSPCA’s own adoption protocols.

“A few years ago, we changed our adoption process, eliminating applications and background checks after much internal discussion and deliberation. I’m delighted to learn how the same techniques that focus on good matches with fewer barriers are helping increase equine adoption among other ASPCA Right Horse Partners,” said Haynes.

According to its website, the ASPCA Right Horse program elevates and advances the work of equine adoption organizations and supporters nationwide while simultaneously building the demand for adoptable horses. As a result, a growing number of horses are finding adoptive homes each year, allowing the rescue community to help more at-risk horses.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to massively increase horse adoption and thank SQSPCA for their commitment to supporting Swiss and Feta,” said ASPCA Right Horse Program Director Cailin Caldwell.

Those with questions regarding Swiss and Feta, or who would like to donate toward their care, can contact the SQSPCA at (607) 547-8111, extension 102. The SQSPCA currently has two other horses available for adoption: Ella, a Thoroughbred mare, approximately 18 years old, and Honey, a 35-year-old Halflinger mare. Interested adopters can learn more about the horses on myrighthorse.org.

The ASPCA deploys nationally to assist local authorities in animal cruelty and neglect cases. It also provides local communities with resources including grant funding, training, and subject-matter expertise to effectively assist animals during cruelty and disaster situations.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing “no-kill” philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary source of income. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org