SQSPCA Celebrates Grads With ‘$20.20’ Pet Adoptions

COOPERSTOWN – In celebration of new grads, the Susquehanna SPCA is offering adoption fees for all cats and dogs up to six years old at just $20.20, through Saturday, June 27.

“The SQSPCA is celebrating our dogs and cats as they, too, prepare to move into the next phase of their lives,” the shelter wrote in a press release. “Some of the shelter’s adoptable pets are looking to join the workforce as a mouser in the home, or as an expert snuggler on the couch. Others hope to expand their knowledge through training and ‘hands-on’ learning.”

Additionally, adoption fees for SQSPCA “seniors,” – cats 6 years and up – have been waived through Tuesday, June 30.

Animals can be viewed on the SQSPCA website or Facebook, and adoptions are by appointment. Call (607) 547-8111 for details.