SQSPCA Thift Shop Stops Taking Donations, Pending Its Moving

HARTWICK SEMINARY – As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 2, the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop will temporarily stop taking donations in preparation for its upcoming move.

The thrift store, a local mainstay for more than 40 years, is a primary source of revenue for the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA). Both the animal shelter and thrift store facilities will relocate soon to a brand new campus just 1.2 miles north of the current location on Route 28 between Cooperstown and Oneonta.

“April 2 will be the last day folks can drop off donations for the thrift shop until the new retail space opens,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “This will give staff time to get established in the new location and make sure things are running smoothly. We will make another announcement as soon as we know when we can start receiving donations at the new store.”

In the meantime, the thrift store will remain open for a few more weeks and Thrift Store Manager Sara Lucas will continue to sell merchandise online via the New Leash on Life Facebook page and on Facebook Marketplace before, during, and after the move. According to Lucas, the transition is bittersweet but much anticipated. “We are so appreciative of our loyal donors and shoppers, and we’ll miss you all, but we absolutely can’t wait to see everyone again at the new store,” Lucas said.