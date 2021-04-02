Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › SQSPCA Thrift Shop Shuts, Anticipating New Building SQSPCA Thrift Shop Shuts, Anticipating New Building 04/02/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People MONTEZUMA BUYING PROPERTY 4/30 SQSPCA Thrift Shop Shuts, Anticipating New Building Sara Lucas, manager of the SQSPCA’s New Leash On Life Thrift Shop, sorts through final contributions today as the Hartwick Seminary establishment readies to close its doors for the time being. The thrift shop must vacate by April 30 to make way for Montezuma Wineries of Seneca Falls, which is planning to renovate the building as a tasting room. Until the SQSPCA’s new animal shelter and thrift shop open in late springs or early summer about a half-mile north on Route 28 at Index, Sara plans to create a Facebook Marketplace site so loyal customers can continue to partake of the thrift shop’s offerings. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)