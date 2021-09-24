SQSPCA to provide dental services to rescues

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Thanks to a grant application by the Rotary Club, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were able to purchase charts, dental equipment, dental models and other equipment for the purpose of dental procedures for animals at the shelter.

Some of the items purchased included transparent canine and feline dental models, dental success kits including educational materials for clients, CLS solution to mask odors and other materials.

“This grant comes at an ideal time,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in a media release. “Our new medical suite includes a wet treatment table, and thanks to the tremendously successful SHELTER US Campaign, we were also able to purchase state-of-the-art dental equipment. ”

The SQSPCA previously had to outsource its dental treatments, but now will soon be able to do dental work on site.