SQSPCA Year-end Campaign Match Starts on Giving Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is once again poised to launch “Promise for Parkie,” a special year-end annual fund campaign, on Giving Tuesday.

From Tuesday, December 3 through Tuesday, December 31, shelter supporters Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000.00 to the SQSPCA for every $20,000.00 raised, up to $100,000.00.

“This campaign—our biggest of the year—makes the difference as to what services the SQSPCA is able to provide,” said Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “The high-quality services we currently offer are only available because of the support of individuals in our region who believe in what we do and who care about the wellbeing of animals.”

“Thanks to this very generous matching challenge from the Glynns, we have the potential to earn an additional $25,000.00 if we can meet our $100,000.00 goal,” Haynes added.

The Glynns’ matching challenge, “Promise for Parkie,” is a memoriam to their dog, Parker, one of several beloved Glynn family dachshunds who has crossed the rainbow bridge. The Glynns’ love of animals in general, and for their dachshunds in particular, is something really special, according to Haynes.

“As a regional animal resource center working with people and animals in need, this campaign is incredibly important to us. It is people who care who make the work we do possible, and with the help of Beth and Gary Glynn, now is a great time to contribute,” Haynes said.

Thanks to generous donors, the SQSPCA provides monthly spay/neuter and vaccination services to the general public as well as veterinary services to other animal shelters in the region.

“Contributions to the SQSPCA enable the work we do, which now includes helping animals both within our walls and beyond. Blessed with a state-of-the-art medical clinic and professional medical team led by our full-time veterinarian, we are able to offer high-quality services to help animals in need and to keep people and their pets together.”

The SQSPCA has also further solidified its role as a regional animal resource center. Working with animal welfare organizations throughout the area, the SQSPCA has provided 55 services for 53 unique animals thus far this year via its shelter-to-shelter program. Staff has also assisted Friends of the Feral with trap-neuter-vaccinate return services for community cats.

“We know how much the folks in this region care about animals in need and we hope that they are able to make an end-of-year contribution to help us meet our goal,” said Haynes. “These critical funds allow us to provide the highest quality care for animals that come through our shelter for a variety of reasons, including our adoption program, our low-cost spay/neuter program, and our animal cruelty response and rescue.”

The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just north of the Village of Cooperstown. Because of the Glynns’ significant donation to the SHELTER US Capital Campaign, the SQSPCA’s state-of-the-art building—which opened in July 2021—is called “Fenton and Nanette’s House,” also named for cherished dachshunds the Glynns have loved and lost.

Giving Tuesday, traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since its inception in 2012, is a national day of giving back to good causes. Contributions to the “Promise for Parkie” campaign can be made safely and securely from Tuesday, December 3 through Sunday, December 31 online at www.sqspca.org/donate/, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person.

“We accept donations via our online platform, but we also love when people stop by for a visit, as we have a variety of animals available for adoption,” Haynes invited. “And we can, of course, accept contributions in person or in the mail.”

The SQSPCA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling (607) 547-8111, but walk-ins are always welcome.

###

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing “no-kill” philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary source of income. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org