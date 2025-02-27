Jill Eichler, Amy Wyant, Morgan Freehafer, David Meskheli and Larissa Ryan were on hand for OCCA’s first “State of Conservation” Coffee Talk. (Photo provided)

‘State of Conservation’ Forums To Continue

By LARISSA RYAN

COOPERSTOWN

In a cozy nook at The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, a small group of community members came together for the first “State of Conservation” Coffee Talk with Amy Wyant, Otsego County Conservation Association executive director.

Among the topics covered were OCCA’s programs—from the homeschool and mushroom walks, to their work with various other organizations, including the Butternut Valley Alliance and the Otsego Lake Association, to the OCCA Citizen Science teams that help monitor water quality in the county.

OCCA’s “State of Conservation” Coffee Talks with Amy Wyant continue on Fridays through the month of March: March 7 at 9 a.m. at the Elm Inn, Milford; March 14 at 10 a.m. at The Gatehouse Coffee Shop, Morris; and March 20 at 10 a.m. at Social Eats Café, Oneonta.