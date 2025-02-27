Advertisement. Advertise with us

Jill Eichler, Amy Wyant, Morgan Freehafer, David Meskheli and Larissa Ryan were on hand for OCCA’s first “State of Conservation” Coffee Talk. (Photo provided)

‘State of Conservation’ Forums To Continue

By LARISSA RYAN
COOPERSTOWN

In a cozy nook at The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, a small group of community members came together for the first “State of Conservation” Coffee Talk with Amy Wyant, Otsego County Conservation Association executive director.

Among the topics covered were OCCA’s programs—from the homeschool and mushroom walks, to their work with various other organizations, including the Butternut Valley Alliance and the Otsego Lake Association, to the OCCA Citizen Science teams that help monitor water quality in the county.

OCCA’s “State of Conservation” Coffee Talks with Amy Wyant continue on Fridays through the month of March: March 7 at 9 a.m. at the Elm Inn, Milford; March 14 at 10 a.m. at The Gatehouse Coffee Shop, Morris; and March 20 at 10 a.m. at Social Eats Café, Oneonta.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

OCCA To Hold Meet, Greet Event

The view from Mohican Farm. (Photo courtesy of Otsego County Conservation Association) OCCA To Hold Meet, Greet Event SPRINGFIELD—The Otsego County Conservation Association will host its “Mohican Meet and Mingle” on Friday, June 9 from 6-9 p.m., adjacent to the historic Ellen Biddle Shipman Garden at Mohican Farm in Springfield. OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant, board members, and staff will be on hand to talk informally about the organization’s projects and initiatives in areas such as clean energy, environmental education, planning, conservation and more.…

Earth Fest Returns After Long Hiatus

Earth Fest Returns After Long Hiatus By DAN SULLIVANMILFORD Like so many events in our area, Earth Festival, an environmental event focused on recycling, conservation and sustainability, suspended its annual occurrence for several years due to the COVID emergency. Fortunately, the event sponsor, Otsego County Conservation Association, decided to hold Earth Festival for the first time since 2019. Held on Saturday, April 15 at its customary site, Milford Central School, the event drew a number of vendors and a spirited group of visitors on a beautiful day.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 19 Walk Around Gilbert Lake With Otsego County Conservation Association GET THE KIDS OUT – 1-3 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun walk with the kids around Gilbert Lake. Wander the forest, visit a beaver lodge, practice tree identification, and get to know the flora and fauna of Upstate New York. Registration required. Free, open to all. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-gilbert-lake-state-park/…