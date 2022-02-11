State Police Super Bowl patrol

The New York State Police will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend, Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14.

The agency’s STOP-DWI campaign includes patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers, as well as underage drinker enforcement. An impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000, possible license revocation, and up to seven years in prison. Troopers will use both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. CITE vehicles blend in with everyday traffic and allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving; they are unmistakably identifiable, however, once the emergency lighting is activated.

Drivers also should remember to move over for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.