State Sen. Jim Seward Joins Community Foundation Board

Former state senator Jim Seward, R-Milford, who retired Dec. 31 after representing the county in Albany for 34 years, has joined the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Otsego County (CFOC) .

“My top priority has always been to work hard and collaborate with others to improve the quality of life for all those who live, work and are raising a family in this wonderful area,” Seward said on his appointment.

“For me, it is personal,” he said, noting he and wife Cindy are lifelong county residents, raised their family here and now have grandchildren “in this special place.” He called his appointment “a natural extension of my previous service to the people of Otsego County and our region.”

Harry Levine, president of the CFOC board, said, “We are delighted Jim chose to join our board. His insight, experience, and knowledge of our community will be invaluable as we build CFOC into a significant resource for positive change in Otsego County.”

On the CFOC board, Seward joins Lou Allstadt, David Bliss, Alan Donovan, Faith Gay, Gary Herzig, Donna Johnson, Patricia Kennedy, Harry Levine, Sarah Manchester, Andrew

Marietta, Robert Schlather, Candice Shannon, Tom Simpson, Patricia Smith and Scott White.

Founded in 2019, the CFOC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public charity that brings together financial and human resources to address challenges and increase opportunity in Otsego County. It distributes grants to nonprofit organizations and partners with them to reach solutions.

The mailing address is Community Foundation of Otsego County, P.O. Box 55, Springfield Center, NY 13468.