By: Elizabeth Cooper  03/20/2020  1:30 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCOUNTY STILL COVID-19 FREE

COUNTY STILL COVID-19 FREE

 03/20/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

COUNTY STILL

COVID-19 FREE

CDC image of Coronavurus

COOPERSTOWN – There are still no Otsego County residents who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Otsego County Director of Public Health Heidi Bond said a few minutes ago.

There are still tests for which results have not yet come back, however.

“We are aware of 87 county residents that have been tested,” she said. “Twenty-six of those have come back negative and the remaining 61 are awaiting results.” 

As of now, according to the Albany Times Union, there are:

•  7,100 in New York, including 38 deaths

• 14,250 in the U.S., including 205 deaths

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.