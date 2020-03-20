COUNTY STILL COVID-19 FREE

COOPERSTOWN – There are still no Otsego County residents who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Otsego County Director of Public Health Heidi Bond said a few minutes ago.

There are still tests for which results have not yet come back, however.

“We are aware of 87 county residents that have been tested,” she said. “Twenty-six of those have come back negative and the remaining 61 are awaiting results.”

As of now, according to the Albany Times Union, there are:

• 7,100 in New York, including 38 deaths

• 14,250 in the U.S., including 205 deaths