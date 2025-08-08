Still Time To Register for ‘Art in the Park’

WEST WINFIELD—Upper Unadilla Valley artists will have an opportunity to display and sell their work next month at “Art in the Park,” an event being hosted by the Upper Unadilla Valley Association from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, September 7.

The event, which will be held in the enclosed pavilion at the Town of Winfield Park in West Winfield, is open to artists who live in the region represented by the association. This region includes the villages of West Winfield and Bridgewater and hamlets of Unadilla Forks, Leonardsville, and West Edmeston, as well as the local areas surrounding those communities.

Art in the Park is not intended as a craft show, but rather will focus on showcasing two-dimensional pieces that include drawings, paintings, collage, printmaking and photography. There is no cost to participate and no artist commissions to be paid.

Artists will display their work on picnic tables available in the facility or may bring their own table for their display. No work may be displayed on walls. Space is limited, however, and should be reserved in advance. To reserve a spot, contact UUVA President Larraine McNulty at jlmcn@frontiernet.net or (315) 855-4368.

The nonprofit Upper Unadilla Valley Association, founded in 1969, works to preserve, protect, and highlight the Upper Unadilla Valley’s natural and historic resources. Its activities include an annual perennial plant sale, a scholarship for a graduating Mount Markham Central School District senior, a summer tour or event showcasing the region’s positive attributes, and a banquet featuring a presentation tied to the association’s summer event or a subject related to the group’s overall mission.