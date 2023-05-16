Still Time To Register for Coalition Meeting

WILLIAMSVILLE—On Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m., the New York Coalition for Open Government will hold its Annual Meeting via Zoom. The public is invited to take part, to learn about the coalition’s accomplishments in 2022. People from across the state who stood up for open government will also be recognized. The featured speaker is Mark Mahoney, editor of Schenectady’s “The Daily Gazette” and a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Those interested may register to attend through the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vdeytqzwqGdKzFespKsft_vlFEvZ4k4bl



After registering, a confirmation e-mail with meeting login information will be sent.

The New York Coalition for Open Government Inc. is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization comprised of journalists, activists, attorneys, educators, news media organizations, and other concerned citizens who value open government and freedom of information. To learn more, visit nyopengov.org.