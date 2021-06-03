Student News: June 3, 2021

Molly Potter Pearlman, a 2011 Cooperstown Central School graduate and 2016 magna cum laude graduate of Brandeis University, received the juris doctor degree on May 14, from

City University of New York Law School.

The following students were named to the Nazareth College Spring 2021 Dean’s List: Deirdre Brett of Morris, who is studying public history; Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, who is studying technical production; Jessica Klem of Richfield Springs, who is studying, history, inclusive education and public health; Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick, who is studying clinical laboratory sciences. A student’s grade point average must be 3.5 or above. They must complete 12 credit hours to be included on the list.

Cedarville student Ian Bolin of Edmeston, majoring in computer engineering, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher.

Cedarville University 125th commencement programs April 30 to May 1, included the following local graduates: Teagen Bolin of Edmeston, bachelor of arts in visual communication design and Ian Bolin of Edmeston, bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Clarkson University’s spring

2021 commencement in May, which also recognized the 280 August and December 2020 graduates, included graduates: Meg Stebbins of Richfield Springs,

who received a master of arts in teaching of English to speakers of other languages and Mohamed Alarabi of Mount Upton, who received a master of science in engineering management.