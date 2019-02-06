By: Patrick Wager  02/06/2019  5:00 pm
Study D&H Yards More, Citizens Ask

Study D&H Yards

More, Citizens Ask

ONEONTA – Environmental advocates criticized the Generic Environmental Statement (GEIS) for the D&H yards detailed by Delaware Engineering at Oneonta Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Complaints were the GEIS failed to sufficiently consider renewable-energy options and failed to show how a gas decompressor proposed for the Town of Oneonta might fit into the city project.
►ONEONTA’S GENERAL Anthony P. German, the Major General who lead New York Army and Air National Guard from 2016 to 2018 retired Saturday, Feb. 2 during a ceremony at Stratton Air National Guard Base.
►CONGRESSMAN DELGADO announced that he will open an office at 189 Main St. in Oneonta on Thursday, Feb. 7. He also met with representatives from the Leatherstocking Young Farmers and the small business community at Hartwick College’s Shineman Chapel on Monday, Feb. 4.
►THE GREATER ONEONTA Historical Society opened their newest exhibit, “Oneonta Commercial Advertising: From the 1850’s to the New Millennium” on Friday, Feb. 1

 

 

