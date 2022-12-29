SUNY Delhi Unveils Land Acknowledgement Plaque

Dr. Leonel Diaz, associate director of the Multicultural Center at SUNY Delhi, speaks at the plaque unveiling earlier this month.

DELHI

SUNY Delhi unveiled a plaque on campus recently to acknowledge that the college stands on the homeland of the Kanien’keha:ka, one of the five founding nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The plaque is dedicated to the past, present and future Indigenous people in the Delhi community.

Located in the Farrell Student and Community Center next to the Haudenosaunee flag, the plaque reads, in part, “SUNY Delhi gives honor and respect to the land and its original inhabitants. We recognize that the land used for educating current and future generations is not our land but belongs to the Indigenous people and the descendants of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. We will continue educational efforts for the campus community to learn the history of the Haudenosaunee People.”

Dr. Leonel Diaz, associate director of the Multicultural Center at SUNY Delhi, says the land acknowledgment plaque is part of a movement to empower and celebrate Indigenous members on college campuses.

“As an institution, SUNY Delhi continues our efforts to make our campus more inclusive and support every individual,” says Dr. Diaz. “When the community sees the flag and the plaque on campus, it’s an educational moment that helps us understand the history of our country and the original inhabitants that still exist. To show they are recognized and not forgotten goes a long way.”