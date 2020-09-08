SUNY ONEONTA OUTBREAK MAY  BE NEAR AN END

701 Total, But Only 16 New Today

ONEONTA – SUNY Oneonta’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to tail off, with the county Health Department reporting only 16 new cases today.

Still, that nudges the total for the 15-day outbreak to 701, and moves the countywide total from 117 on Aug. 25, when the first SUNY infestations surfaced, to 823.

That – 823 – seven times more than had emerged locally in the five months since Governor Cuomo declared his state of emergency.

Almost miraculously, no cases have appeared since the outbreak among the SUNY campus’ staff, and only a handful among Oneonta’s citizenry.

And Hartwick College, which required its students to be tested before returning to campus, then tested again on-campus, appeared to have a much smaller outbreak under control at 11 infections. No more were reported yesterday or today.