Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | This Week's Newspapers › Super Salesman: 12-22-22 Super Salesman: 12-22-22 12/24/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, This Week's Newspapers Super Salesman COOPERSTOWN—Boy Scout Troop 1254 held a fundraiser and sold just over 150 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, at $10.00/dozen, to offset the costs of their next Supertrip. “In February, we’re going to take Amtrak down to Florida to camp in the Everglades and Keys. Supertrips are a bi-annual Troop 1254 tradition since 1987,” Diana Nichols, scoutmaster, said. “We have 32 Scouts and family members going, and four retired Scoutmasters are going to meet us down there and act as our ground crew.” Boy Scout Patrick Gibson, pictured above, sold 68 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts of the 150+ dozen sold by Troop 1254.