Support for Animals Goes Virtual at SQSPCA with Fur-tual Reality Dog Show

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is having some real fun with a new virtual event, the Fur-tual Reality Dog Show, which launched on August 19 and runs for six weeks through September 25. Canine contestants are seeking the votes of the public to encourage donations and earn “wagging” rights. In the spirit of friendly competition, whose dog can raise the most money for animals in need? Each dollar donated equals one vote, with all proceeds benefiting shelter animals and the work of the SQSPCA.

The fundraiser showcases fabulous dogs in the community, each with a unique story of how they joined their family.

“The human-animal bond is strong, and so important to the wellbeing of both. We honor this connection in the work we do for animals in need of care across the region and families who love and welcome companion animals into their lives,” said Stacie Haynes, SQSPCA executive director.

Haynes is fostering one of the contestants, who is also available for adoption, and encourages the public to visit the SQSPCA website and place a vote for one or more dogs.

“One dollar equals one vote, and every dollar counts when working to alleviate the suffering of animals and to create pathways to adoption,” Haynes said.

Ten dog owners/sponsors submitted pictures and stories of their dogs and are asking voters to visit https://www.sqspca.org/event/sqspca-fur-tual-reality-dog-show/ to vote and check the progress of the $100,000.00 fundraising goal.

“Please share the link with your family and friends through social media or by e-mail or text. Anyone can vote as many times as they want over the event period,” Haynes added, noting, “Together, we can do great things and every contribution helps to save lives.”

Participant teams include Lexi/Elaine Bresee, Mojo/Jane Clark, Louie/Carina and Patrick Franck, Jeremy/Stacie Haynes, Lizzie/Barbara Healey, Jake/Julie and Tom Huntsman, Beatrix/Tjibbe Lambers, Pearl/Ben Smith, Bert/Linda Thayer, and Rome/Francesca Zambello and Faith Gay.

Haynes concluded, “This campaign season, please remember the animals who need your help. There are no party lines when it comes to caring for vulnerable animals. Please join us and Vote for Dogs at SQSPCA’s Fur-tual Reality Dog Show.”

Thanks to sponsor, Brewery Ommegang, the winning dog will be named on a limited-edition beer to be featured this fall at the brewery, with 10 percent of sales being donated to the shelter. The winner will be announced through SQSPCA’s website, Facebook account, the media and the dog owner’s platforms.

For sponsorship opportunities to support this event and be recognized on the event page, contact Sarah Wilcox at swilcox@sqspca.org. Contributions help support the life-saving work being done by the shelter.