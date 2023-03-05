The conceptual rendering above shows possibilities for the new Children’s Discovery Zone. (Graphic courtesy of Huntington Memorial Library)

Survey Allows Public To Weigh In

on Library Project Phase 2

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

ONEONTA

Huntington Memorial Library has released a survey inviting public input on Phase 2 of its Huntington Park Project. As a result of two prior surveys, the areas that will be improved in “the new Huntington Park” are the library entry and gardens, the Crossroads Art Plaza, and the Children’s Discovery Zone.

Library officials have also announced that Urban Landscape Studio has been selected to lead the development of the next phase of improvements to the park. A small landscape architecture firm based in Saratoga Springs, ULS was founded and is led by registered landscape architect Erin Maciel, who has more than 13 years’ experience in public infrastructure, transportation, parkland and residential projects.

“About nine different firms submitted proposals for the Phase 2 Project. It was honestly a very difficult decision, and the ones we interviewed could all have done a fantastic job,” said Huntington Memorial Library Director Tina Winstead. “ULS was selected because they went the extra mile and showed us some ideas for Huntington Park. Their previous work demonstrated beautiful designs, so we knew they have the talent required to have a positive impact on our park.”

Winstead is the project lead and there is a Board Park Committee who participates in progress decisions. The full Library Board plays an active role in approving changes, she explained.

According to the previous surveys, the public was most interested in seeing development of the children’s area, terrace overlook, sledding hill and a literary garden. The terrace overlook and sledding hill were completed last year, along with hillside plantings and park lighting.

The library has received a $500,000.00 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation toward its Phase 2 improvements, but additional funding will probably be necessary.

“It’s astounding how hard it is to complete a project with that budget and we’ll certainly have additional costs as we progress,” Winstead explained. “At this time we are not formally soliciting donations, though.”

The Huntington Park Phase 2 Public Feedback Survey can be accessed via the library website at https://hmloneonta.org/the-new-huntington-park/