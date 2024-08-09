Susquehanna SPCA 2024 Community Forum: The Conversation Continues

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will hold its second Community Forum at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.

“We want to hear from folks in our communities about the animal-related issues and needs they care about, and share details on the success of our last forum, which inspired Friends of the Feral,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “We will introduce the leaders of Friends of the Feral and share details on the great work they do and how we work together.”

Haynes is referring to last year’s forum, attended by 80 members of the community, the focus of which was on community cats. The event was led by Edie Offhaus, a longtime leader in developing community trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programs, who was joined by a panel of local, regional, and state animal welfare-focused organizations.

“We will take questions, ask questions, and discuss how we can all—SQSPCA, FOF, and the community—continue to work together to alleviate animal suffering and to promote their humane treatment.”

SQSPCA looks forward to engaging with community members in shared purpose for meeting the needs of animals across the region, Haynes said.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing best outcome philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary source of income. The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org