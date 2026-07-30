Letter from Jason Tabor

Leadership Change for Chamber

The Otsego County Chamber Board of Directors announces that, effective July 23, 2026, Sean Lewis has resigned from his position and is no longer serving as our president and chief executive officer. We would like to thank Sean for his four years of leadership and service to our organization. We wish Sean well in his future endeavors.

The Otsego County Chamber remains dedicated to our mission of shaping a prosperous future for Otsego County by championing our members and advancing a strong, connected, and thriving economic community.

While we are currently in a period of transition, our Board of Directors is excited for what the future holds as we work together to bolster opportunities, events, networking, and other new paths forward for our current and future members. You are a vital part of our communities, and we are committed to empowering your success while strengthening the economic vitality of Otsego County.

Our priority is maintaining uninterrupted service and support for our member community. Karen Laing is overseeing administrative operations at the chamber and remains a key point of contact. The board is executing a strategic plan to ensure the chamber’s future success and growth. Our upcoming events and services will continue as scheduled. Please stay tuned for details on our approaching networking events and fundraisers.

We appreciate your con-tinued support, partnership and trust during this transition as we move forward together. If you have any questions or immediate concerns, please feel free to reach out to me via our chamber office number, (607) 432-4500 or info@otsegocc.com.

Jason Tabor

Chairman of the Board

Otsego County Chamber of Commerce