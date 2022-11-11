TAYLOR: Yes, Virginia, Our Recyclables Really DO Get Recycled

Column from Deboah J. Taylor

Photo by Martha Clarvoe.

A group of Otsego County residents toured Sierra Processing in Albany to find out exactly what happens to the items we place in our local recycling bins. Where does it all go? Does it really get recycled? How do they sort it?

When Otsego County’s official hauler, Casella Waste, empties our recycling bins at the Northern and Southern transfer stations, as well as the towns of Hartwick and Cherry Valley, the drivers haul it, unsorted, to Sierra Processing. Located across from the Port of Albany, Sierra processes—sorts and readies for sale—mixed recyclables for more than a dozen counties in the Capital District, as well as three in Massachusetts.

Huge haulers dump loads of unsorted recyclables on the floor at two ends of the 30,000-square-foot-building, and the sorting begins. Bulldozers shove it onto giant conveyor belts, where a shaking process evens the piles out so quick-working humans can pluck unrecyclable items—car batteries, lawn hoses, guns, knives, battery chargers, electric cords, etc.—from the fast-moving, never-ending flow. The conveyor belts continue up, down, all-around, sorting plastics, cardboard, aluminum, tin, and glass into separate streams. The plant also uses robots who pick, pull and sort. And make a lot of noise.

Finally, the separated recyclables are strapped into bales and loaded into trucks for their final destinations, where they will be re-processed into new goods. Georgia-Pacific was buying paper and cardboard, for example.

Sierra Processing Maintenance Manager David Christie, who led the Otsego County group on its tour of the facility, considers those bales of paper, cardboard, aluminum, tin, glass and plastics his “product.” When it trucks from Sierra to his customer, Christie wants it to be clean and well-sorted, the best that it can be.

Christie said that, while it varies, around 90 percent of the items dumped on the floor at the beginning of the “Big Sort” make it to a recycling destination, leaving about 10 percent to go into landfills. Those items include (but are certainly not limited to) black garbage bags that are full but which workers cannot safely open because they can’t see the contents.

The plant runs 24/7, with around 35 employees per shift. Between 400-450 tons of recyclables are processed each day.

So when we wonder, as we lug our bags of recyclables to the bins every week, if indeed, all the “stuff” is recycled? Yes, it is, for the most part. We have to be careful on our end, too.

Otsego County residents who participated in the tour included representatives from the Otsego County Conservation Association Recycling Committee, Town of Hartwick recycling volunteers and League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area members.