(Photo by Hailey Marx/National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Thank You for Your Service

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum celebrated milestone anniversaries of several staff members on December 9. From left, Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch; Vice President, Retail Merchandising and Licensing Sean Gahagan (20 years); Senior Supervisor of Customer Service Kathy Moss (35 years); Finance Associate Connie Robinson (20 years); Assistant Warehouse Manager Jennifer Taylor (30 years); Vice President, People and Culture Ryan Selzner (10 years); and Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark.

