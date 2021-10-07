The AllOtsego Report, Ep. 19: The 2019 murder of Kenneth Robinson in Worcester, New York

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In episode 19 of The AllOtsego Report, The 2019 Kenneth Robinson murder in Worcester, New York, Greg and Kevin discuss the resolution of the case with the sentencing of Robinson’s son Dylan, who was 15 when he shot his father to death.

We discuss covering the trials and sentencings of the main defendants in the case and the theory that the murder victim was abusive of his children and spouses.

Opinions are offered, so be forewarned!

Click here to listen!