The Call of Spring

TOWN OF OTSEGO—Iron String Press Staff Writer Wriley Nelson caught a spring peeper mid-call while attending an Otsego Land Trust event on April 13. About 25 people visited the Parslow Road Conservation Area to observe the mating display of the American woodcock. The group overheard a number of woodcock mating calls and watched a display flight. On his return to the parking lot, Nelson heard another harbinger of spring a few steps from the path. The iconic spring peeper mating call can be heard from any wetland throughout spring and early summer. (Photo by Wriley Nelson)