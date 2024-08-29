The Dog Charmer recommends that Poacher be introduced to “Dog God,” in order to put a stop to his food-stealing habits. (Photo provided)

The Dog Charmer by Tom Shelby

Food Thievery, Resource Guarding Behaviors Can Be Addressed

Dear Dog Charmer,

My 8-year-old daughter Cloe and I got home from her soccer game where she scored two goals. As a celebration, we came home with her favorite—bagels and cream cheese. By the time we reentered the kitchen after washing up, there was Poacher, with just a small piece of bagel left on the floor. Cloe burst into tears and we ended up having lunch in the bagel store. To say this isn’t a first time is a vast understatement. Any suggestions?

Cloe and Dad

Dear Cloe and Dad,

Poacher needs to be introduced to “Dog God.” Dog God is a combination of timing and startlement, and often a mirror. Startlement can be two pots banged together, a loud horn, a loud whistle, any loud sound you can think of that will startle Poacher in the actual act of poaching. Set him up. Put the bagel laden with cream cheese on a low coffee table and walk out of the room. But, you set up a mirror so that you can see the bagel table around the corner. The moment Poacher is within reaching distance of what he perceives is an imminent snack, the two pots explode together. It can be an air horn, a loud siren, whatever causes him to break a high-jump record in startlement. If he’s one of those guys who’ll grab it anyway, put the bagel in a well perforated Tupperware container so he can’t self-reward with it. Startle him when he sniffs it. Then you walk into the room as though you had nothing to do with the whole situation. You want Poacher to think your food has Secret Service guarding it all the time. Good luck!

The Dog Charmer

********

Dear Dog Charmer,

We have a 7-year-old toy poodle named Andy. We’ve had him since he was a puppy. He sleeps with us and is a sweetheart in every way, except when he’s eating. It started when he was a pup, growling a little if we’d pet him or talk to him when he was eating. Now he’s a terror if we go near him when he’s eating, growling and snapping. And the other day, when he was sitting on the couch snuggling with my mom, he started growling when my 3-year-old daughter approached them. He also growled at us a couple of times in bed. We’re very upset. Your thoughts?

Carla and Jim

Dear Carla and Jim,

Andy’s one of those dogs I think of as dyslectic when it comes to mirrors. When he looks in the mirror, he sees the word GOD instead of dog. He’s a “resource guarder,” and a pretty serious one after seven years of getting away with it. I remember a couple that fed their dog in the middle of their large living room because Fido wouldn’t let them enter the kitchen if fed there. I’ve met an awful lot of dog owners who, not knowing any better, made the problem worse with their punitive response. I met a German shepherd owner the other day who slammed his dog with a book and took the food bowl away when he growled. It’s highly unlikely that dog is going to become more relaxed and accepting when approached while eating.

I told the GS owner to start by talking softly while approaching the bowl and, when close enough, toss a couple of pieces of meat into the bowl. Assuming the only time Andy gets any type of special treat is when he is eating his regular dog food, he’s likely to start “welcoming” instead of guarding. You might find yourself pleasantly surprised at the rapid progress of going from tossing the tiny chicken or baloney pieces into the bowl from three feet away, to petting him while dropping them in the bowl.

In the case of Andy growling while snuggling on the couch with Grandma when your daughter approached them, the resource Andy didn’t want to share—was Grandma! Imagine Andy being fed special treats while being sweet-talked by Grandma as her grandchild approached. However, this type of reconditioning should be coupled with basic training so Andy learns to cooperate and respond respectfully when he hears “Uh-uh,” my version of “wrong behavior.” If he starts to growl at you in bed if you happen to disturb his repose, you’re old enough to decide who you want to share your bed with. I’ve met many resource guarders who changed their tune with total attitude adjustments when properly instructed. So keep the faith!

Dog Charmer Tom

Tom Shelby, “The Dog Charmer” Cooperstown author, answers pet owners’ questions on training their dogs. E-mail questions to dogsrshelby@msn.com. Tom’s book, “Dog Training Diaries,” was judged one of the three best training books by Dog Writer’s Association of America. Look for his new book, “Dog Training: It Ain’t an Accountant’s Job.”