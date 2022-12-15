The Dog Charmer: Leash Aggression, Zoomies and Finding Your Dog’s ‘Off’ or ‘Pause’ Buttons

The Dog Charmer

Dear Tom:

How best do we introduce our daughter’s new pup into our home when we already have two adult French bulldogs, Stella (10) and Louie (3), one of whom defaults to an aggressive posture (Louie) when we are out and about on walks? We previously tried to introduce our dog to another family member’s dog which resulted in our dog attacking and injuring the other. What is the best strategy to make this work? Thank you!

Cooperstown Residents

Dear Cooperstown Residents,

First let me start by telling you that dogs are almost always more aggressive on leash than off leash. And it’s not so much because the dog is protecting the two-legged creature on the other end of the leash, but rather because the dog feels supported by the leash connection. It’s like the little kid feeling real tough with his big brother standing right behind him. So it doesn’t matter if a dog is uncomfortable meeting new dogs or he’s just a tough ruffian, he will feel empowered with his big brother (the leash connection) behind him.

What not to do when meeting other dogs on the street is tighten the leash and communicate anxiety through your voice. If you and Louie see another leashed dog approaching from a half a block away and then you say Louie’s name with anger or anxiety as you tighten the leash, Louie will relate your angst to the advancing dog, and you’ve effectively exacerbated the possible aggression.

What to do as the six legs are drawing near is call out and ask, “Is your dog friendly?” All the while you are giving treats and talking happily to Louie as if he’s about to meet a new friend, hopefully creating a positive association with the impending meeting. If the response to the “dog friendly?” question has the slightest hesitation, pass and cross the street.

As for meeting your daughter’s new pup, I’d suggest the “meet” take place in a large, fenced-in area, not on your property, with the pup already there to avoid Louie’s feeling territorial about the space. The moment you enter, drop the leash and walk away from Louie at a 90-degree angle so he knows he’s on his own, not connected to you anymore. The fact that he’s meeting a puppy also makes it less likely that he’d be aggressive.

Nonetheless, just to be really safe, attach the leash to a collar instead of a harness because bulldogs tend to ‘not let go’ when they bite, and picking up the leash to pull on the collar will cut of his air, causing him to open his mouth.

Postscript: The owners followed my advice and the “meet” went just fine.

Dog Charmer Tom

Dear Tom,

We would like to ask you a couple of questions. Most importantly, my husband would like to know where the “Off” or “Pause” button is! We have a very sweet, affectionate, energetic and intelligent Doberman named Moab. His favorite place to lay down is right in front of my recliner. The issue is that his “zoomies” kick in when I go to stand up from my recliner. He gets very excited and has hit my mouth/face with his head several times. This also happens when I am trying to get out of bed. I’m very thankful for you and your extensive knowledge about dogs. What am I doing wrong? He gets physical and mental exercise. The other issue is he randomly nips. I’ve tried putting the vibrating collar on him to correct him but it’s so random that it’s hard to correct.

Joy

Dear Joy,

Having lived with and trained two Dobes to find missing people over a 25-year period, I’m somewhat familiar with the breed and appreciate what you’re experiencing. They are true working dogs and really benefit from having a job. Teach Moab that his job is to “Go Find” the treat. Let him smell a treat in your hand and have him sit and stay, or have your husband hold him back as you back up and then let him see you place the treat, out of sight but easy for him to find. On the words, “Go Find,” he’s released and self rewards when he gets the treat. With success “finding,” make the treat more difficult to find. He will love the game!

As for dealing with his obnoxious behaviors, start by getting him to love the vibration collar. Every day, first thing, he gets called to come smell the collar as it gets put on as he’s getting a treat. Every day. You have the remote with you all the time, attached to a string on a pants belt loop, any way you’re comfortable with. Treats will always be within your reach.

Henceforth, before you get out of bed or off the recliner, call him to come and sit, and then toss several of the treats across the room telling him to get the treats. As he’s having a great time going for the treats is when you get out of bed or off the recliner. If, when he’s finished gobbling the treats, he’s still interested in jumping on you or acting in any way that displeases you, he hears, “UhUh,” as you subtly buzz him with the collar.

Joy, dogs are creatures of habit and it’s incumbent on you to change his behavior pattern from molesting you, to your manipulating him using the treats and the collar when necessary. Dobes are easily within the top 10 when it comes to the smartest breeds but, like all dogs, they are manipulative and get away with what they can. If you time the use of treats well, he will be the manipulated one and will come to love cooperating with you.

Good luck.

Dog Charmer Tom