The Farmers’ Museum to hold traditional Independence Day celebration

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Farmers’ Museum announced Thursday, June 24, that it will hold its Independence Day celebration Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum, just outside of Cooperstown, in the town of Otsego, will stage its traditional celebration, including a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, barbecued food and family activities.

Starting at noon, the Declaration of Independence will read aloud on the Bump Tavern Green. There will be traditional tintype portrait outside the Herkimer Kitchen throughout the day, weather permitting. Traditional 19th-century children’s games will be provided for family play on the Bump Tavern Green.

During the event, museum artisans will demonstrate traditional blacksmithing, letterpress printing and other trades. At the printer’s station in the Main Barn, pick up a multi-color Fourth of July card.

The exhibition is “Brew: New York’s Craft Beer Revival” and the Empire State Carousel has reopened.

The Templeton Players will present this year’s first performance of audience favorite “Box and Cox” on the Bump Tavern Green. Visitors can watch a remastered version of the popular Fourth of July parade documentary, which depicts festive Independence Day celebrations throughout Otsego County from 1887 to today.

According to the latest COVID-19 Guidelines: Vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear face masks either indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated visitors must continue to wear face masks while inside buildings.

The Farmers’ Museum is located at 5775 state Route 80. Go to www.farmersmuseum.org for more information.