The Partial Observer: Let the Sun Shine In: Cooperstown Area LWV To Reactivate Observer Corps

The Partial Observer by Maureen Murray

Just as we all wish for clear blue skies and sunny days when it comes to the weather, the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area also hopes the same for our local government: that it lets the sun shine on its work by being open and accountable.

“Sunshine” in government refers to two distinct areas—access to public records and access to public meetings. From March 12-18, the League of Women Voters celebrated Sunshine Week, a national period dedicated to promoting open government, transparency, freedom of information, and enhanced public participation in government. The week-long celebration is sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists and News Leaders Association and coincides with the National Freedom of Information Day, which was commemorated this year on March 16.

Sunshine Week serves as a reminder to citizens to take advantage of their important role in fostering an open and accountable government. Our League marked Sunshine Week 2023 by re-activating our Observer Corps Program. Observer Corps Programs throughout the country have earned the League a reputation as a fair and accurate civic monitor. Observers are present at public meetings, but do not speak for the League at the meetings.

Observers attend public meetings to listen and to learn and then make factual reports about what occurred. Observers monitor not only the issues but also the process through which these issues are discussed. That process begins before the public meeting. Does the county, town, village, or school district provide information about all its meetings—including committee meetings—on a website? Are agendas and minutes readily available to the public in a timely fashion? Observer Corps members will use a form to record what takes place, including not only the action of the government board, but whether agendas and past minutes were available, which officials were in attendance, whether they were prepared for the meeting, and whether they treated each other and the public with respect.

To have a successful Observer Corps, we are looking for sufficient volunteers among League members who will agree to regularly attend county, town, village, and school board meetings. Our goal is to find two League members to attend the same meeting. (That way, there should always be at least one person from the League at the meeting). The key is to regularly attend the meeting.

It isn’t that difficult to become a member of the Observer Corps. First, join the League. Once a member, we will train all volunteers. We will send observers to as many local meetings as we have volunteers to cover them.

It’s the perfect way to get to know your community and to let the sun shine in. If you have questions or wish to volunteer, please e-mail president@LWVCooperstownArea.org.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Maureen Murray is co-president of the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area.