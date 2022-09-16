The Village Library Has a New Logo

The new logo was made possible through the gift of a donor who has asked to remain anonymous “When I arrived in Cooperstown as the new library director, the library was considering its next chapter, both internally and in our approach to community outreach. A new logo was part of that consideration,” said Heather Urtz Amendolare, library director.

“It was important to us that our logo portray both classic and modern styles and that it reflect both the traditional and creative aspects of the library’s function within our community,” she said.

“We were impressed with the new logo developed last year for the Friends of the Village Library (FoVL) by Leah McDonald Design,” Ms. Amendolare said. “We invited Leah to design a compatible logo, creating a strong graphic connection between the Library and its Friends group.”

The Library has hosted new programs this year, including Baby Prom, the Stuffed Animal Sleepovers, the Ice Cream Social, Movie Nights in the Park, and book groups at the Community Senior Center, often with FoVL’s support.

“At the same time, we strive to enhance our traditional services and continue to offer popular programs like story time,” she said.

“We hope the new logo is welcoming and reflects our commitment to respect the traditional as we continue to evolve to meet community demands.”