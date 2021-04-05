Theaters Can Open, Governor Announces

ALBANY – Performing arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity today, Govenor Cuomo announced.

Venues can host up to 100 people indoors or up to 200 people outdoors. If all attendees present proof of completed vaccination or recent negative test result prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors or up to 500 people outdoors.

Social distancing, face coverings, health screening and other health protocols will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance—available here.