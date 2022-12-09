THOMPSON: In Gratitude for Local Coverage

Letter from Leon Thompson

To the editorial team at AllOtsego.com…

I’m writing to you today (11/29) to thank you for your recent coverage of Sweethearts & Heroes in Cooperstown.

Everyone on our team is grateful that you used your valuable time and space to let your readers know about our important messages and missions. We appreciate you.

If you ever need someone on our team to comment on a relevant story that you’re pursuing, please don’t hesitate to find us. We have you in our files, too.

Thanks again.

Leon Thompson

for Sweethearts & Heroes