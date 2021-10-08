Thursday Sports Roundup: Unatego loses first game in girls soccer

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In Delhi, the host Bulldogs gave Unatego its first loss of the season in girls soccer with a 2-0 win in Midstate Athletic Conference play.

Eleanor Wagner and Georgiana Verspoor scored for Delaware Academy, on assists from Libby Lamport and Natalie Vredenburg.

Delaware Academy (8-4-1, 5-2-1) outshot the Spartans, 12-9, and keeper Sylvia Liddle stopped a penalty kick by Unatego (12-1, 9-1), to help preserve the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oneonta 6, Windsor 0

In Oneonta, Julia Joyner scored a hat trick to lead the YellowJackets to a home win in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference.

Veronika Madej scored twice and had an assist for Oneonta (9-4, 8-2), which got a rare goal from keeper Liz Brantley during a stint out of goal for her, and also got assists from Josie Scanlon, Emily Zeh and Emma Bitterman.

Milford 2, Worcester 0

In Worcester, Kara Mertz and Grace Cohn scored on assists from Julia Barown and Taylor Beckley as Milford (10-2-2, 7-1-2) won a TVL match on the road.

Franklin 8, Sharon Springs 0

In Franklin, Kayla Campbell scored three goals and Shannon Kingsbury had two goals and two assists as the host Purple Devils won in the TVL.

Valentina Temple had a goal and an assist for Franklin (10-1-2, 7-1-1), which also got goals from Patty Rodriguez-Matias and Meredith Shivers.

GM-U 3, Richfield Springs 2, OT

In Richfield, Madeline Pain scored a goal and had an assist as the visiting Raiders won in a TVL match.

Hannah Bonczkowski and Kyra Demmon scored for Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (1-8-2, 1-8-1).

Camryn Marshall and Maggie Worobey scored for Richfield (1-12, 0-10), with Marshall also assisting on Worobey’s goal.

Laurens 2, Edmeston 1

In Laurens, Jaidon Brodie and Gabriela Andrades scored for the host Leopards in a TVL win.

Andrades scored the game winner on a penalty kick for Laurens (8-5, 6-3).

Molly Rifanburg scored for Edmeston (6-8, 4-6).

SV 6, Cooperstown 0

In Sauquoit, host Sauquoit Valley (13-0, 7-0) stayed undefeated thanks in part to four goals from Alena Weibel.

Sam Vezza had 12 saves for Cooperstown (2-12, 1-5).

BOYS SOCCER

Windsor 5, Oneonta 4

In Windsor, Drew Buckler scored twice to help the Black Knights upset the visiting Yellowjackets.

Finlay Oliver scored a hat trick for Oneonta (7-5, 7-3), which also got a goal from Matthew Rubin.

Franklin/Unatego 5, Sharon Springs 0

In Sharon, Matthew Serrao scored twice and Braedon Johnson and Brandon Gregory had a goal and an assist each as Franklin/Unatego stayed undefeated in TVL play with a shutout of the host Spartans.

Austin Wilde also scored for Franklin/Unatego (11-1-1, 8-0), which also got an assist from Jacob Kingsbury.

Milford/Laurens 4, Worcester 1

In Worcester, Riley Stevens had three goals and an assist to help Milford/Laurens to a TVL road win.

Brock Mann also scored for Milford/Laurens (10-4, 7-1), which also got assists from Justin LaPilusa and Adam Peddie.

Connor Fancher scored for Worcester (7-4-1, 3-4).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta 3, CF 1

In Binghamton, Emily Lobb had 16 kills and 11 digs to lead visiting Oneonta to a 22-25, 25-18, 25-8, 25-22 win over Chenango Forks.

Abbie Platt had 16 assists and seven aces, Made Denning had 16 assists and Haley Utter had 15 digs and 12 kills for Oneonta (5-3).

Walton 3, Unatego 1



In Walton, the host Warriors got 16 kills and 11 aces from Kellie Dones to beat Unatego, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15.

Ava Hilton had four aces and two assists to lead Unatego (1-9).

WCDO Sport Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.