Tim Mead Resigns As HoF’s President

COOPERSTOWN – Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, has announced that he will be resigning, effective around mid-May.

Mead, who said his whole career has been motivated by “love of baseball,” had been commuting back and forth to his family in California. “Try as I might, even with the unwavering support of my family, these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities to them.”

Jane Forbes Clark, Hall of Fame chairman, accepted Mead’s resignation with regret.

Mead, 62, was named president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame on April 30, 2019 , following a 40-year career with the Los Angeles Angels organization, including the previous 22 years as the team’s vice president, communications.

A native of Athens, Greece, and a 1980 graduate of Cal Poly in Pomona, Calif., Mead began his career in baseball as an intern in the Angels’ Public Relations department in 1980, and his stint with the Angels included four years as assistant general manager in 1994-97.

Mead became the seventh president in the 82-year history of the organization. Past presidents include: Stephen C. Clark, Sr., founder of the Hall of Fame and grandfather of current Chairman, Jane Forbes Clark; Paul Kerr; Edward W. Stack; Donald C. Marr Jr.; Dale A. Petroskey; and Jeff Idelson.