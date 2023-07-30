Time Out Briefs: July 30, 2023

TCC Oneonta Holds Backpack, School Supply Giveaway

ONEONTA— On Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m., while supplies last, TCC Oneonta invites local families to their location at 762 State Highway 28 to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools. The giveaway is part of Round Room, LLC’s 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway through participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide. Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming academic year. To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone, and the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, visit www.RoundRoom.com, www.TCCRocks.com and www.wirelesszone.com.

Otsego County Fair Returns

MORRIS—The 2023 Otsego County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Morris from Tuesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 6. The first day will be an agriculture day, featuring harness racing at noon, agricultural exhibits, open karaoke, vendors and free admission. The rest of the fair, including the midway, will open on Wednesday, August 2. 4-H agricultural shows will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The gates open at 8 a.m. and buildings open at 10 a.m. each day. The midway opens at 2 p.m.

Entertainment Tent acts, the antique tractor pull, the petting zoo, and many other events and attractions are included with admission. There will be East Coast Pro Wrestling shows at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, demolition derbies at 7 p.m. on Thursday and at 1 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, New York Tractor Pullers Association pulls at 7 p.m. on Friday, and a truck pull at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Buffalo Barfield headlines the live music in the entertainment tent and will perform multiple times each day. The fair features many other events and attractions. For more information, visit https://www.otsegocountyfair.org/ or follow the fair’s Facebook page for updates.

Museum To Hold Day of Free Kids’ Workshops

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will host children’s workshops based on the “MC Escher: Infinite Variations” exhibit on Saturday, August 5. Registration is required for the free programs; visit fenimoreart.org for more information. The Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company will host creative movement workshops in the morning, at 10 a.m. for children 6-8 and at 11 a.m. for ages 9-12. Dancers will show participants the exhibit and then lead them in creative movement exercises inspired by the artworks. Attendees should wear active wear and comfortable sneakers. Children ages 8-12 are invited to the Optical Illusion Workshops beginning at 1 and 3 p.m. They will examine the artwork and then use a variety of materials to explore geometry and perspective and make their own optical illusions to take home.

Fenimore String Quartet to Return

CHERRY VALLEY—One of the most anticipated local concerts of the year will return to Star Theatre, 44 Main Street in Cherry Valley, on Sunday, August 6. Led by violinist and Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra Concertmaster Ruotao Mao, the Fenimore String Quartet will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online via the Cherry Valley Artworks Facebook page.