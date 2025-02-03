TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Gelli Plate Printing with

Cherry Valley Continuing Education

EDUCATION—6-8 p.m. “Art Class: Gelli Plate Printing.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Classes. Fees apply. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Taryn from Visions FCU joins the group to read about birds and make pinecone birdfeeders. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Lower Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. Contact hike leader Linda Pearce at (607) 432-8969 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chili, cauliflower, corn bread and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: In the Spotlight—Women Artists at Fenimore Art Museum.” Presented online by Fenimore Art Museum. https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

SKATING—3-6 p.m. mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m. hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Celebrate Library Lovers’ Month by learning about activities at the Cooperstown Library. Includes music by Luke Gheen and refreshments. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344.

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR