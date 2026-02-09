TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, February 10

Tour Masterworks of

the Fenimore Online

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Fenimore’s Masterworks.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1788172351890549/1788172358557215/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Fortin Park, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Spanish rice, corn, wax beans and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

FOOD INSECURITY—4:30 p.m. “Hunger Coalition of Otsego County Annual Meeting.” Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. otsegohunger@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1225747682979319&set=a.437576581796437

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Author Talk: Rob King.” A discussion of “Sedina’s Prophecy,” followed by book signing. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358235169677607&set=a.557428283091637

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

