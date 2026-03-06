TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, March 7

Bingo To Support

Local Fire Department

FUNDRAISER—2-4 p.m. “Bingo.” Family-friendly afternoon open to everyone, featuring prizes, snacks and more. Edmeston Fire Auxiliary, 27 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8020 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1254141653284623/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to submit entries for “Local Lens Film Showcase.” Screenings to be held 4/10 and 4/24. Fees apply. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/open-calls

REOPENING—Time TBD. Gallery reopens for the season. Mission Guild Gallery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1535353358035967&set=gm.25743394038626797&idorvanity=321873527872198

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

MUSIC—9 a.m. to noon. “March Musical Madness.” Bring the kids to explore many different musical opportunities. Anderson Center for the Arts, Room 201, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1515162170619586&set=a.719930050142806

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

GUN SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 40 vendors of guns, swords and military souvenirs looking to buy, sell or trade. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors Inc. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 239-0176 or https://gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

OPENING RECEPTION—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tiny Art Reception. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1333654998796092&set=a.544469607714639

MARKET—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter Vendor Market. Gym, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

SKATING—10 a.m. to noon. “Banking on Bright Futures.” Presented by Head Start and the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club. Open to children under age 16. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-8000 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1624526445578515/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11 (except on 3/14 and 3/21). Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Berry Pruning: Methods for Stronger Plants and Better Yields.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Registration requested. Held at Middlefield Orchard, 2274 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (518) 234-4303 ext. 119 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/10/24/berry-pruning-methods-for-stronger-plants-and-better-yields

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Messengers of Time and Space.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

COMMUNITY—11 a.m. Presentation from Jeff Katz, executive director of Community Foundation of Otsego County. Learn about the foundation and discuss what the community needs. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1304296285067110&set=a.545675200929226

GARDENING—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Third Annual Seed Swap: Planting Seeds for Change.” Benefit for the Otego Community Food Pantry, featuring complimentary coffee, tea and snacks. 354 Main, 354 Main Street, Otego. bill@354main.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=883080488025171&set=a.123490147317546

EASTER—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Ukrainian Egg Painting (Pysanky) with Joanne Lentner.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/ukrainian-egg-painting

BOOK FAIR—Noon. Local author book fair. Free admission. The Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1504295565039552&set=a.738706948265088

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Shamrock Workshop with Amanda Trumbull.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/849827034776778/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Bookmark Making.” Make bookmarks out of dried flowers. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1290196113134754&set=a.458767152944325

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar.” On view through 3/22. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/spring-cleaning.html

FILM FESTIVAL—6 p.m. “The Made By New York Women Film Festival: Drama Night.” Opens with happy hour meet and greet, followed by dramatic shorts at 7 p.m., then the “doc block” at 8:45 p.m. Tickets free; donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/MBNYW-2026.png

SONG AND DANCE—7 p.m. “Dance For Democracy.” Benefit for Hiscock Legal Aid Society, providing legal representation for immigrant rights. Sing songs of protest with Pete Seeger, followed by a dance in defiance. Featuring DJ Raphael. Fees apply. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1296910409136940&set=a.293457762815548

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Stupid F*cking Bird: A Play by Aaron Posner.” Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 3/8. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department and the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. 106 Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2751967058523812/2751967075190477?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR