TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 15

Theatrical Production of

‘Twelve Angry Men’

THEATER—8 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 8 p.m. on 5/16, 5/21, 5/22, and 5/23 and at 2 p.m. on 5/17 and 5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for Special Long-Pose Pop-Up session of the “Figure This!” drawing program. Held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 5/20. Fees apply. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

DEADLINE—Last day to sign up to be included on the Cherry Valley Community Yard Sales map. Fees apply. Sales will be Memorial Day weekend during the “Spring Into Summer” Festival. Whiteman-Hull-Snyder American Legion and Auxiliary, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3129.

DEADLINE—Last day for artists to submit work for the 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition. Online submissions only. Cooperstown Art Association, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/annual-national-juried-art-exhibition.html

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401493803923/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947690044558378&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/recurring-workshops/make-and-play-4-17

GAME—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=915146301146086&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken cacciatore, rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic rolls and cream pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

EMPLOYMENT—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Unadilla Valley Career Fair. Unadilla Valley High School, 4238 State Highway 8, New Berlin. (888) 469-7365 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27760618380194744&set=gm.1978787239400780&idorvanity=174368873175968

ADULT EDUCATION—1:30 p.m. “Animal Sheltering.” Presented by Stacie Haynes. Tour the Susquehanna SPCA campuses, including the companion animal facility and the farm. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Preparing Your Home to Age in Place.” Hosted by Dan Wyckoff, Catskill Center for Independence. The Meadows Office Complex, Classroom A, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1322101670096233&set=gm.4105955909549092&idorvanity=955766744568040

HERKIMER—4 p.m. 58th Annual Commencement Ceremony. Tickets required. Herkimer County Community College, Physical Education Building, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer.

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. CANO Mansion Show: “Precipice.” Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Otsego Dreams.” Exhibit by Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club, on view through 6/17; “Essential Art” by artists from across New York State, on view through 6/25; “Everything is a Part of Everything Else,” watercolor and oil paintings by Emily Falco, on view through 6/25. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownart.com/2026-calendar.html

LECTURE—7:30 p.m. “All Roads Lead to Rome: Lessons from a Medical School Mentor…and the Italian Renaissance Artists.” The Third Annual David S. Svahn Humanities in Medicine Memorial Lecture presented by Michael P. Flanagan, MD. Clark Auditorium, Fieldstone Building, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. www.bassett.org/svahn-lecture

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Julieta Eugenio Trio.” Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association. Tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-6968 or https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)” by Sarah Ruhl. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 5/16. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://www.facebook.com/thepartytheater

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Drama with the Catskill Community Players. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. canoneonta.org

PRESENTATION—7:30 p.m. “Wild Wonders of New Zealand.” Share in the adventure of Kathryn and Al Davino from their 2025 winter escape. Presented online or in person by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at the monthly meeting at Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://doas.us/

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