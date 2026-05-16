TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 17

Celebrate ‘Be Kind To Animals Month’

FUNDRAISER—Noon brunch; 1 p.m. Bingo. “Be Kind to Animals Month Bingo!” Fun prizes and raffles to support the Super Heroes Humane Society. Fees apply. Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or inletchicke@yahoo.com

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11 a.m. Morris EMS Breakfast Buffet. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, beverages and more. By donation only. Proceeds support the local EMS squad. Morris Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Morris. morrisems1391@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/913505741283547?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLOW DAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tractors, plows, crawlers and more are welcome for a showcase of local iron at work. Bring your own for plowing or display. Includes food and more. The Fields at 777 Chestnut Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 231-8080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1693622575548423&set=gm.10161954650256841&idorvanity=67159951840

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

POLITICS—Noon to 3 p.m. “Mike Stalter for Sheriff Picnic.” Oaks Creek Farm and Market, 4970 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122128577889193873&set=a.122111316675193873

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. Fees apply to enter your vehicle. Free to view entries. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1890456478274951/1890456484941617/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with The Turnaround.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1500090115053884

DISCUSSION—2 p.m. “Shakespeare Discussion Group: Richard III.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

THEATER—2 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 8 p.m. on 5/21, 5/22, and 5/23 and at 2 p.m. on 5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Live music by the Hermitage Trio. Presented by The Friends of Music of Stamford. Suggested donation applies. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org

ENDING—8 p.m. Last chance to bid on 40+ items in the “Spring Into Giving Online Auction” to support Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. https://cceschoharieotsegocounties.betterworld.org/auctions/cce-auction

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