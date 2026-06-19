TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 20

Games, Lumberjacks

and More in Cherry Valley

OUTDOORS—Cherry Valley Outdoor Games. Free admission. Held 6/19 through 6/21. Alden Field, Cherry Valley.

• 9-10 a.m. Cornhole Tournament Registration.

• 9 a.m. to noon. Live music accompaniment by Carl Waldman and Aly.

• 9:30 a.m. Craft vendors and concessions open.

• 10 a.m. Dunk tank opens.

• 10 a.m. Jack and Jill Endurance Time Trials. Lumberjack Stage.

• 10 a.m. to finish. Cornhole Daddy Special and Switcholio Tournament.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic Car Show.

• 11 a.m. 3 Board Jigger H-Cap Ht. 1. Lumberjack Stage.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Live music accompaniment by Jason Starr.

• 12:30-5 p.m. Solo Division Endurance. Lumberjack Stage.

• 1 p.m. Kids Wood Chip Treasure Hunt.

• 2 p.m. 3 Board Jigger H-Cap Ht. 2. Lumberjack Stage.

• 3-6 p.m. Live music accompaniment by Brian Mulkerne.

• 5:30 p.m. Jack and Jill Endurance Elimination Finals. Lumberjack Stage.

• 6:30 p.m. Solo Endurance Final. Lumberjack Stage.

SATURDAY HIKE—All day. Scenic excursion with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring a packed lunch, snacks and water. Dress appropriately and bring equipment for the weather/trail conditions. Pre-registration required. This week’s hike will be the Plotter Kill Preserve, Mariaville Road, Rotterdam. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. “54th Annual Strawberry Festival.” Featuring plants, used books and a porch sale, 30+ craft vendors, homemade strawberry shortcake, BBQ chicken by the Schenevus Mason’s Lodge and music by the Worcester Central School Jazz Band. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library at Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1311914884410516&set=a.418484840420196

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Runs June 20-28 on the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

HISTORY—10 a.m. Revolutionary History Walking Tour. Led by Village Historian Will Walker. Learn about Revolutionary War-era events in and around Cooperstown, the location of veterans’ gravesites, and legacies of the American Revolution. Free and open to the public. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 431-3296 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064895882073

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Great Book Giveaway.” 3 brand-new books for kids. Made possible by Lisa Libraries. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 391-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1274712544797417&set=a.418484840420196

TECH HELP—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Digital Device Help Drop In.” The Study, 2nd Floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1397418342409595&set=a.546921787459259

ART—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Drawing Sacred Geometry, the Origin of All Form with Cynthia Marsh.” Fees apply; registration required. Institute for Spiritual Development, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 3, Oneonta. (607) 353-7001 or https://isdoneonta.org/mc-events/drawing-sacred-geometry-the-origin-of-all-form-workshop-1-with-cynthia-marsh/

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987786554592/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAI CHI—10:30 a.m. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists).” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Wire Wrapped Necklaces and Stones with Amanda.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1384555383481537&set=pcb.1384556010148141

ARTIST TALK—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists)” with Todd Bachman. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

DANCE—2 p.m. “Interspecies Listening: Lessons with a Master.” Presented by The Equus Projects in collaboration with Dan McCarthy. Featuring skilled professional dancers who explore the possibilities of dancing with horses. Held outdoors. Tickets required. Also held at 2 p.m. on 6/21. Little T Ranch, 736 Odell Lake Road Extension, Hobart. equusprojects.onsitenyc@gmail.com or https://www.equus-onsite.org/performance-hobart-ny

SOUND BATH—3 p.m. Spring Equinox Sound Bath. Shake off winter and welcome spring with healer/percussionist Marcel Smith. Tickets required. Open Eye Theater, 960 Main Street, Margaretville. (845) 586-1660 or https://www.theopeneyetheater.org/

LIVE MUSIC—4 p.m. Liam Herbert. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

WORKSHOP—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Saturday Night Out: A Pottery Immersion Workshop.” Tickets required. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1957180661568572/1957180688235236?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY GATHERING—6 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. “Exhale.” A summer solstice sound immersion and community supper. The Visionary, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. (607) 638-5119 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1634088964399268/

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Glimmerglass Festival Concert.” An evening of music from the resident artists of The Glimmerglass Festival. Free. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=589927&PK=

FILM—7-9 p.m. “The Heiress” (1949). Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/upcoming-events

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. “Songs from the Black Hole: A Live Concert and Recording Series.” Featuring Carl and Jack performing and filming a music video. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Showtime. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Tomeka Reid/Marty Ehrlich Duo. Tickets required. Old School Baptist Church, intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/reid-ehrlich-duo

LIVE MUSIC—8 p.m. Local Bands Night. Tickets required. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater at The Foundry, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://cvartworks.org/2026-season/

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