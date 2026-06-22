TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 23

Writers Workshop with

Singers, Rappers, More

LYRICS—6 p.m. “Lyric Lab: A Writers Workshop.” Singers, rappers and poets are invited to exchange feedback with other creative writers. Gotham City Outpost, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10165569545641995&set=pcb.2085609459031850

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Runs June 20-28 on the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Kelley Hollow Trail, Margaretville. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and apple brown Betty. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Friends of the Village Library Ice Cream Social and Summer Reading Program Kickoff. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1465876548913468&set=a.557428283091637

SUMMER SAFETY—5:30 p.m. “Ticks 101 with Celia Oxley” of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Springfield Center Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1042844464734349&set=a.222190773466393

INTRO TO BIRDWATCHING—6 p.m. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music and Dance Sensation.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-ireland-the-irish-music-dance-sensation-tickets-1984079460075?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR