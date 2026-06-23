TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, June 24

Live Music in Spring Park

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Concerts in the Park: Justin Smithson. Adult contemporary to country music. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

FERAL—6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. “Spay/Neuter Transport.” Animal care sanctuary brings their vans for spay/neuter event. Fees apply. Friends of the Feral TNR, 13 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1284253237245897/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Runs June 20-28 on the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free group open to all aged 18+, drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525.

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1395450619275969&set=a.458767152944325

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, carrots, cauliflower and cupcakes. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SUMMER MOVIES—Noon. “Hoppers.” Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309487021319969&set=a.418484840420196

EDUCATION—Noon to 1 p.m. “Personal Enrichment Lunch and Learn: Fraud and Scams.” Presented by Sidney Federal Credit Union. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122178831650749882&set=a.122101419512749882

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ARTIST TALK—4 p.m. Sydney Waller speaks about works by Laverne Kelley in the “Obsessed (Artists)” exhibit. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

CRAFTS—6 p.m. “Decorated Vase.” Suggested donation; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

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