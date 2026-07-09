TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 10

Juried Art Exhibit Opening

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “91st National Juried Art Exhibition.” Galleries A, B and C. Awards announced at 6 p.m. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WORKSHOP—All day. “Timber Frame Workshop.” Conducted by Jackson DuBois to build a traditional timber-frame outdoor stage and learn timber framing skills. Continues 7/11 and 7/12. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater at The Foundry, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://cvartworks.org/timber-frame-workshop/

BEGINNER MAHJONG—9 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401497137256?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EMPLOYMENT—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “ServSafe Food Handler Certification and Renewal Course.” Fees apply; registration required. ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122175343550749882&set=gm.26300549102960161&idorvanity=357946227647137

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gym, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or RedCrossBlood.org

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese cold plate, potato salad, three-bean salad, and gelatin. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

DINOSAURS—2 p.m. “Art with Shanna: Dinosaur Sunset Painting.” Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=590460&PK=

HISTORY—3 p.m. Unveiling of historical marker for U&D Depot, the largest and final terminus station on the U&D line, in service from 1900-1954. The Depot Restaurant and Tavern, 4 ½ Railroad Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

AMERICA250—4-7 p.m. Chicken BBQ Dinner to celebrate the USA’s 250th Anniversary. Oneonta American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10231425348008908&set=gm.27104082582606805&idorvanity=357946227647137

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Carl and Jack. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804437554152/

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Carson Murphy. Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Nate Gross Band. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

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