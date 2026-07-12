TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 13

Contrasonics Perform

at Meadow Links

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links”: Contrasonics. Old-time music on fiddles with vocals and more. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 502 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.(315) 858-1646 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1545068114073603&set=pcb.1545070520740029

DEADLINE—Last day to register for Walking Tour of Historic Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital with GOHS member Bob Brzozowski, Homer Folks nurse Janice Downie, Homer Folks child patient Frank Marquette and others. Tour by donation; registration required. Held at 1:30 p.m. on 7/16 at the Job Corps Campus, 21 Homer Folks Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

FOOTBALL—9-10:30 a.m. Preseason Football Camp for grades 3-6. Fees apply; registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1471135794819444&set=a.431759115423789

SOCCER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Nike Soccer Camp at SUNY Oneonta.” High quality youth soccer training experience for families across Oneonta, Otsego County and Central New York. Held 7/13 through 7/17 and 8/3 through 8/7. Fees apply; registration required. Red Dragon Field, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (800) 645-3226 or https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-oneonta

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn and fresh fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

PICNIC—Noon. Red, “White, and Blue Picnic” with the Oneonta Garden Club. Bring a dish to pass. Large pavilion upper level at Wilber Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1386400373635595&set=a.439600334982275

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GUITAR CAMP—1-3 p.m. “OWL Pluck and Play.” Children in grades 2-6 learn to make music on a real guitar with a local music professional. Camp held 7/13 through 7/17. Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. oneontaworld@gmail.com or oneontaworldoflearning.com

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. Drop-in Quilting Class: Flying Geese Quilt Block. Series held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

STORY HOUR—2 p.m. Open to kids ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Summer Concert: Small Town Big Band. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1437234465104811&set=a.544469607714639

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