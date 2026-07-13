TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 14

Poetry Celebrating America250

PATRIOTIC POETRY—5 p.m. “Village Verses: America250.” Monthly multi-generational poetry appreciation group. All welcome. Cooperstown Elementary School Library, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. aviva330@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Whaupaunaucau State Forest, Norwich. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg salad cold plate, carrot raisin salad, pasta salad and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SUMMER FUN—Noon to 2 p.m. “Dinosaur Terrarium.” Open to children ages 5-15. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

MINECRAFT CLUB—1 p.m. Held Tuesdays through 8/11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408474684637294&set=a.546921787459259

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Needlepoint Necklaces.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all ages 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

DANCE—4 p.m. “Intro to Irish Dance: Summer Mini Sessions.” For ages 4+. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays through 8/19. Presented by Quigley Academy of Irish Dance at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. quigleyacademy@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133700857007025&set=gm.2861014274238662&idorvanity=1785769831763117

STITCH & CHAT—5:30-7 p.m. Welcoming space to knit, crochet, weave, embroider and more with fellow crafters of all levels. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

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