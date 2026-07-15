TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 16

Fireman’s Carnival Featuring Live Music

CARNIVAL—7-10 p.m. “Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival.” Kick-off featuring special performance by Off The Record. Free admission and parking. Borst Field, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=36626142300306118&set=gm.26624333290568960&idorvanity=809819789113664

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Camp Forget-Me-Not.” Free, one-day camp. A safe place for kids to make new friends, share big feelings and learn how to cope with grief. Facilitated by Helios Care grief professionals. Open to children ages 6-18 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 7/23 at Townsend Elementary School, 42-66 North Street, Walton. (607) 432-6773 or https://helioscare.org/support-for-families/kids-camp/

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee, chaired by Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Summer Reading Program. Continues Thursdays through 8/27. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

OTSEGO COUNTY—11 a.m. Meeting of the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, chaired by James Powers. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, sausage, muffin, hash browns and a fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10238969059636228&set=gm.3125839947624936&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Science Plus presents “The Great Dinosaur Detectives,” with Steve “The Dirtmeister” Tomecek. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048202908040811&set=a.244415948419515

CRAFT CLASS—1 p.m. “Beaded Earrings.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

OTSEGO COUNTY—1 p.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author series presents “Chief: The Three Lives of Gene Locklear,” by Jay Thomas and Gene Locklear. Explore the life/career of the first Lumbee Indian to play major league baseball. Presentation held in the Discovery Zone, followed by Q&A and book signing. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-chief-three-lives-gene-locklear

POTTERY—2-4 p.m. “Clay for Kids.” Open to children ages 6-14. Fees apply; registration required. Held Thursdays through 8/6. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/PaywhatyoucanClayforKidsSession14weeks

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free group open to all aged 18+; drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525.

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Needlepoint Necklaces.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all ages 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

COMMUNITY HEALTH—6-8 p.m. Free primary healthcare for uninsured or underinsured adults. By appointment only. Held third Thursday of each month. Presented by Oneonta Community Health Center at Edmeston Community Cupboard Food Pantry, Edmeston. (607) 433-0300 or https://oneontahealthcenter.org/

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Sangria at Sunset: Shawn Smith Acoustic.” Sangria and live music while watching the sun set over the scenic Fly Creek Valley. Pail Shop Vineyards. 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 282-4035 or https://www.pailshopvineyards.com/music-2026

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CONCERTS IN THE PARK—6:30 p.m. “38th Summer Concert Series: Dirt Road Express.” Classic country. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and water available for purchase. Held rain or shine. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10164281399933276&set=gm.1033807495974345&idorvanity=375683008453467

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Caroga Arts Ensemble Concert. Free; open to all ages. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=590509&PK=

LIBRARY—7 p.m. Meeting of the library board of trustees. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

HISTORY LECTURE—7 p.m. “Captivated: The Odyssey of Jane Campbell.” Presented by Susan Brewer. Learn the story of Jane Campbell, who was taken prisoner with four of her children on 11/11/1778 and then adopted by Haudenosaunee families. Held at the annual meeting of the Cherry Valley Historical Association and Museum. Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3098 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1475064614420502&set=a.186930219900621

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. 2026 Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Oneonta Community Concert Band. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec/posts/pfbid094iNmbA673hUV3dJ5PJkhSwdunY3SXdXX5Bg2XwuLDoYoA79f8xNGVxMv8XqBS1sl

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

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